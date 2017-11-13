VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
First snow of the season in the Ardennes
Like it or loath it, you still have to live with it: snow. The first snow of the season in Belgium has fallen in the Ardennes. However, as things stands it doesn’t look like there will be any snow in Flanders over the few days. Nevertheless, it might not be a bad idea to check your winter tyres if you are a motorist because you never know.
First snow of the season in the Ardennes Like it or loath it, you still have to live with it: snow. The first snow of the season in Belgium has fallen in the Ardennes. However, as things stands it doesn't look like there will be any snow in Flanders over the few days. Nevertheless, it might not be a bad idea to check your winter tyres if you are a motorist because you never know.
Social media images of Saturday evening's violence A number of films of Saturday evening's riot involving supporters of the Moroccan national football team have been published on social media. The footage show the intensity and wantonness of the destruction when something that should have been an outpouring of joy turned sour.
Armistice Day commemorated in Brussels The anniversary of the end of the First World War was remembered at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Brussels on Saturday morning. Princess Astrid laid a wreath on behalf of the Royal Family and a minutes silence was held for those that died in the Great War and other conflicts since.
Canada remembers Great War dead at Tyne Cot The Canadian military has held a service of remembrance at Tyne Cot Cemetery, near to the West Flemish town of Ieper. The service paid tribute to the Canadian troops that fought and in many cases died fighting in a war thousands of kilometres from their homes.
Belgian royals try their hand at cricket King Filip and Queen Mathilde are in India this week for a state visit. On Thursday the Belgian royals tried their hand at one of India's most popular sports, cricket. While King Filip took to the crease as batsman, Queen Mathilde bowled.