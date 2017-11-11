VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Armistice Day commemorated in Brussels
The anniversary of the end of the First World War was remembered at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Brussels on Saturday morning. Princess Astrid laid a wreath on behalf of the Royal Family and a minutes silence was held for those that died in the Great War and other conflicts since.
This week's video news Sat 11/11/2017 - 17:09
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
