Canada remembers Great War dead at Tyne Cot

The Canadian military has held a service of remembrance at Tyne Cot Cemetery, near to the West Flemish town of Ieper. The service paid tribute to the Canadian troops that fought and in many cases died fighting in a war thousands of kilometres from their homes.

