Belgian royals try their hand at cricket

King Filip and Queen Mathilde are in India this week for a state visit. On Thursday the Belgian royals tried their hand at one of India’s most popular sports, cricket. While King Filip took to the crease as batsman, Queen Mathilde bowled.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Belgian royals try their hand at cricket

King Filip and Queen Mathilde are in India this week for a state visit. On Thursday the Belgian royals tried their hand at one of India’s most popular sports, cricket. While King Filip took to the crease as batsman, Queen Mathilde bowled.