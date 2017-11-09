VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
IS THE CATALAN INDEPENDENCE KEEPING FLANDERS AWAKE?

Carles Puigdemont and the Catalan independence have been dominating the news in the last couple of weeks but is Flanders really that interested? Fans of Flanders went to Antwerp and did the test!

This week's video news Thu 09/11/2017 - 15:24
