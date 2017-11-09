VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Pro-refugee demo outside Belgian parliament

9/11/17 - A group of protesters linked to organisations standing up for the rights of refugees welcomed lawmakers as they arrived at the federal parliament this morning. The protesters fear fresh legislation will lead to asylum seekers being locked up more readily and dispatched to their country of origin. They are also concerned about searches of mobile phones and profiles on social media.

