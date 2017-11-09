Pro-refugee demo outside Belgian parliament

Canada remembers Passchendaele

9/11/17 - On Wednesday the people of Canada marked the anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele, the third Battle of Ieper, a hundred years ago. Canadian forces captured the strategic village of Passchendaele at the cost of 4 thousand lives. First Nations Canadians were well represented at the ceremony at the Menin Gate in Ieper. (Report: Tijs Mauroo)

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Canada remembers Passchendaele

9/11/17 - On Wednesday the people of Canada marked the anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele, the third Battle of Ieper, a hundred years ago. Canadian forces captured the strategic village of Passchendaele at the cost of 4 thousand lives. First Nations Canadians were well represented at the ceremony at the Menin Gate in Ieper. (Report: Tijs Mauroo)