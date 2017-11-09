VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
King Filip honours Mahatma Gandhi

9/11/17 – King Filip’s five-day state visit to India continues. In New Delhi the Belgian royals honoured Mahatma Gandhi. King Filip and Flemish Prime Minister Geert Bourgeois both met with Indian PM Narendra Modi. (Report: Pascale Mertens)

