Canada remembers Passchendaele
9/11/17 - On Wednesday the people of Canada marked the anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele, the third Battle of Ieper, a hundred years ago. Canadian forces captured the strategic village of Passchendaele at the cost of 4 thousand lives. First Nations Canadians were well represented at the ceremony at the Menin Gate in Ieper.(Report: Tijs Mauroo)
This week's video news Thu 09/11/2017 - 10:39
King Filip honours Mahatma Gandhi 9/11/17 – King Filip's five-day state visit to India continues. In New Delhi the Belgian royals honoured Mahatma Gandhi. King Filip and Flemish Prime Minister Geert Bourgeois both met with Indian PM Narendra Modi. (Report: Pascale Mertens)
Canada remembers Passchendaele 9/11/17 - On Wednesday the people of Canada marked the anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele, the third Battle of Ieper, a hundred years ago. Canadian forces captured the strategic village of Passchendaele at the cost of 4 thousand lives. First Nations Canadians were well represented at the ceremony at the Menin Gate in Ieper. (Report: Tijs Mauroo)
IS THE CATALAN INDEPENDENCE KEEPING FLANDERS AWAKE? Carles Puigdemont and the Catalan independence have been dominating the news in the last couple of weeks but is Flanders really that interested? Fans of Flanders went to Antwerp and did the test!
Pro-refugee demo outside Belgian parliament 9/11/17 - A group of protesters linked to organisations standing up for the rights of refugees welcomed lawmakers as they arrived at the federal parliament this morning. The protesters fear fresh legislation will lead to asylum seekers being locked up more readily and dispatched to their country of origin. They are also concerned about searches of mobile phones and profiles on social media.
"People will feel more at home in the EU" 8/11/17 - Trades unionists from across the EU gather in Brussels to support greater social guarantees: the European commission and the EU states should guarantee social and workplace protection.