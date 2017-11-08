VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
“People will feel more at home in the EU”
8/11/17 - Trades unionists from across the EU gather in Brussels to support greater social guarantees: the European commission and the EU states should guarantee social and workplace protection.
This week's video news Wed 08/11/2017
This week's video news
