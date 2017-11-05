VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
“Green asphalt” to ease the CO2 impact on the environment

5/11/17 – The Flemish government has ambitious to plans to invest in new road construction. By opting for so called “green asphalt” that is less polluting it hopes to reduce the impact of roadbuilding on the environment.

