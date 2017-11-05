VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Pets blessed at St Hubert’s mass in Brussels
5/11/17 – Pet owners thronged in church in the Brussels borough of Jette to get the parish priest to bless their pets: cats, dogs and even some more unusual creatures were brought in for the St Hubert’s service and a dousing in holy water!
