Puigdemont's fate: “No decision before late on Sunday”

Pets blessed at St Hubert’s mass in Brussels

5/11/17 – Pet owners thronged in church in the Brussels borough of Jette to get the parish priest to bless their pets: cats, dogs and even some more unusual creatures were brought in for the St Hubert’s service and a dousing in holy water!

