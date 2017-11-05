VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Puigdemont's fate: “No decision before late on Sunday”

5/11/17 – Brussels prosecutors have given details of the events following the issuing of a European arrest warrant by the Spanish authorities against five Spanish nationals in Belgium. Ousted Catalan PM Carles Puigdemont and four other deposed Catalan ministers reported to police this morning after an examining magistrate was appointed to the case here. All five suspects are being interviewed and no decision on what will happen next is expected until late on Sunday. A decision will have to be made before 9:17 on Monday.

Read more: Mr Puigdemont reports to Belgian police
This week's video news Sun 05/11/2017 - 15:17
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >