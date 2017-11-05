More powerful weapons for Belgian police

Metallica about the new fans: "We feel very fortunate and blessed"

2/11/17 - The American thrash metal band Metallica performed in Antwerp's Sportpaleis yesterday. Both young and old fans attended the concert. Bassist Robert Trujillo, who joined the band in 2003, first talks about the importance of attracting new fans, and also confesses he himself has been a long-time fan of the band, who started as far back as the eighties.

