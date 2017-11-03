Sam Smith finds comfort in the studio

3/11/17 - The British singer Sam Smith has finished his new studio album "The Thrill of it all" after 3 years. In this interview, Sam Smith (25) looks back on a turbulent spell in his life: an international breakthrough, his coming-out as a gay person, a broken relationship... but he finds comfort in the studios. Smith also talks about his (past) voice problems and about Bruges, as he will return to Belgium next year, for a concert in Antwerp's Sportpaleis next May.

