The Van Jets take ‘Ostend sound’ to new high
1/11/17 - “Future Primitives” is the new album of the Ostend band the Van Jets. VRT News spoke with lead singer Johannes Verschaeve at the album’s launch at the Verbeke Foundation.
This week's video news Wed 01/11/2017 - 15:02
- The Van Jets take 'Ostend sound' to new high 1/11/17 - "Future Primitives" is the new album of the Ostend band the Van Jets. VRT News spoke with lead singer Johannes Verschaeve at the album's launch at the Verbeke Foundation.
- E-Misery at Brussels Airport gates 31/10/17 - One of the police unions at Brussels Airport is incandescent about the new passport gates. The E-gates check passports automatically for passengers arriving or leaving the European free travel zone. At busy times the gates often break down requiring passengers to join lengthy queues for manual passport checks.
- Brits give OH Leuven Belgium's best pitch! 31/10/17 - First division B soccer club Oud-Heverlee Leuven is reaping the benefits of its takeover by England's Leicester City. John Ledwidge is responsible for the immaculate state of the English club's pitch and his efforts in Leuven too are bearing fruit! (Report: Wouter De Smet)
- WILL OUR CEMETERIES BECOME HAVENS OF LUSH GREEN BIODIVERSITY? (in Dutch with subtitles) Around this time of year our a lot of people visit the graves of their loved ones. Fans of Flanders went to the graveyard of the the city of Tienen only to discover the start of a new trend: cemeteries that function as landscape parks and oases of biodiversity!
- Discover "Oceania: travels through immensity" in Brussels 30/10/17 - A sculpture from Easter Island, jewellery and a fork especially designed for cannibalism. These are only a few of the gems on show at a fascinating new exhibition at the Museum of Art History in Brussels. Oceania: travels through immensity runs until 29 April next year.