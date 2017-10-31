VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

E-Misery at Brussels Airport gates

31/10/17 - One of the police unions at Brussels Airport is incandescent about the new passport gates. The E-gates check passports automatically for passengers arriving or leaving the European free travel zone. At busy times the gates often break down requiring passengers to join lengthy queues for manual passport checks.

This week's video news Tue 31/10/2017 - 15:09
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >