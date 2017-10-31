VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Brits give OH Leuven Belgium’s best pitch!

31/10/17 - First division B soccer club Oud-Heverlee Leuven is reaping the benefits of its takeover by England’s Leicester City. John Ledwidge is responsible for the immaculate state of the English club’s pitch and his efforts in Leuven too are bearing fruit! (Report: Wouter De Smet)

