WILL OUR CEMETERIES BECOME HAVENS OF LUSH GREEN BIODIVERSITY? (in Dutch with subtitles)
Around this time of year our a lot of people visit the graves of their loved ones. Fans of Flanders went to the graveyard of the the city of Tienen only to discover the start of a new trend: cemeteries that function as landscape parks and oases of biodiversity!
This week's video news Tue 31/10/2017 - 11:35
- E-Misery at Brussels Airport gates 31/10/17 - One of the police unions at Brussels Airport is incandescent about the new passport gates. The E-gates check passports automatically for passengers arriving or leaving the European free travel zone. At busy times the gates often break down requiring passengers to join lengthy queues for manual passport checks.
- Brits give OH Leuven Belgium's best pitch! 31/10/17 - First division B soccer club Oud-Heverlee Leuven is reaping the benefits of its takeover by England's Leicester City. John Ledwidge is responsible for the immaculate state of the English club's pitch and his efforts in Leuven too are bearing fruit! (Report: Wouter De Smet)
- WILL OUR CEMETERIES BECOME HAVENS OF LUSH GREEN BIODIVERSITY? (in Dutch with subtitles) Around this time of year our a lot of people visit the graves of their loved ones. Fans of Flanders went to the graveyard of the the city of Tienen only to discover the start of a new trend: cemeteries that function as landscape parks and oases of biodiversity!
- Discover "Oceania: travels through immensity" in Brussels 30/10/17 - A sculpture from Easter Island, jewellery and a fork especially designed for cannibalism. These are only a few of the gems on show at a fascinating new exhibition at the Museum of Art History in Brussels. Oceania: travels through immensity runs until 29 April next year.
- Roma clash with local residents in Anderlecht 29/10/17 -Amateur footage has emerged of the massive fight between Roma and local residents in Anderlecht. Between 60 and 100 people were involved in various scuffles. The rioters used everything they could find, like traffic signs. When police arrived, they fled the scene, but four people could be apprehended. The Roma had taken up temporary residence in the area in tents. The incidents started after a woman "of foreign descent" sustained an ear injury in a violent scuffle.