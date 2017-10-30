Discover "Oceania: travels through immensity" in Brussels

Roma clash with local residents in Anderlecht

29/10/17 -Amateur footage has emerged of the massive fight between Roma and local residents in Anderlecht. Between 60 and 100 people were involved in various scuffles. The rioters used everything they could find, like traffic signs. When police arrived, they fled the scene, but four people could be apprehended. The Roma had taken up temporary residence in the area in tents. The incidents started after a woman "of foreign descent" sustained an ear injury in a violent scuffle.

