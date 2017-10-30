VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Discover "Oceania: travels through immensity" in Brussels

30/10/17 - A sculpture from Easter Island, jewellery and a fork especially designed for cannibalism. These are only a few of the gems on show at a fascinating new exhibition at the Museum of Art History in Brussels. Oceania: travels through immensity runs until 29 April next year.

Mon 30/10/2017
