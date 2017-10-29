VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Roma clash with local residents in Anderlecht
29/10/17 -Amateur footage has emerged of the massive fight between Roma and local residents in Anderlecht. Between 60 and 100 people were involved in various scuffles. The rioters used everything they could find, like traffic signs. When police arrived, they fled the scene, but four people could be apprehended. The Roma had taken up temporary residence in the area in tents. The incidents started after a woman "of foreign descent" sustained an ear injury in a violent scuffle.
- Roma clash with local residents in Anderlecht 29/10/17 -Amateur footage has emerged of the massive fight between Roma and local residents in Anderlecht. Between 60 and 100 people were involved in various scuffles. The rioters used everything they could find, like traffic signs. When police arrived, they fled the scene, but four people could be apprehended. The Roma had taken up temporary residence in the area in tents. The incidents started after a woman "of foreign descent" sustained an ear injury in a violent scuffle.
- 1,800 cyclists demonstrate in Antwerp 28/10/17 - An estimated 1,800 cyclists, including many children, have demanded safer roads and better cycling conditions in the city of Antwerp. Their initiative comes after 3 recent road deaths. The cyclists demand safe crossroads, less heavy traffic and an improved cycling infrastructure. "Cycling in Antwerp is dangerous", protesters say. In this video, two cyclists tell about a bad experience.
- Ai Weiwei: "Too many people are abused and neglected" The Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei was at the opening of the Mirror exhibition at the Antwerp Photography Museum on Thursday. Ai Weiwei is the exhibition's curator. During the opening he took time for an interview with VRT News in which he talked about the refugee crisis and the role as art as a messenger to the world.
- Has the endgame in the Brabant Killers sage finally started? There was no escaping it, for the past week, the big story in the media was the Brabant Killers and their Giant. After more then 30 years, Belgium is still captivated by this mystery and the investigation is still on-going. But will the case now finally get solved in the light of these new revelations?
- How is CETA benefitting Belgian business? 25/10/17 – It's a year ago that Belgium's Walloon government blocked the CETA free trade treaty between the EU and Canada. Today CETA has been operating for one month. VRT's Michaël Van Droogenbroeck reports from Canada on the opportunities the deal offers Belgian business.