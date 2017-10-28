VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
1,800 cyclists demonstrate in Antwerp

28/10/17 - An estimated 1,800 cyclists, including many children, have demanded safer roads and better cycling conditions in the city of Antwerp. Their initiative comes after 3 recent road deaths. The cyclists demand safe crossroads, less heavy traffic and an improved cycling infrastructure. "Cycling in Antwerp is dangerous", protesters say. In this video, two cyclists tell about a bad experience.

