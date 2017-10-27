VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Ai Weiwei: “Too many people are abused and neglected”
The Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei was at the opening of the Mirror exhibition at the Antwerp Photography Museum on Thursday. Ai Weiwei is the exhibition’s curator. During the opening he took time for an interview with VRT News in which he talked about the refugee crisis and the role as art as a messenger to the world.
This week's video news Fri 27/10/2017 - 15:48
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Ai Weiwei: “Too many people are abused and neglected” The Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei was at the opening of the Mirror exhibition at the Antwerp Photography Museum on Thursday. Ai Weiwei is the exhibition’s curator. During the opening he took time for an interview with VRT News in which he talked about the refugee crisis and the role as art as a messenger to the world. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Ai Weiwei: “Too many people are abused and neglected” The Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei was at the opening of the Mirror exhibition at the Antwerp Photography Museum on Thursday. Ai Weiwei is the exhibition’s curator. During the opening he took time for an interview with VRT News in which he talked about the refugee crisis and the role as art as a messenger to the world.
- Has the endgame in the Brabant Killers sage finally started? There was no escaping it, for the past week, the big story in the media was the Brabant Killers and their Giant. After more then 30 years, Belgium is still captivated by this mystery and the investigation is still on-going. But will the case now finally get solved in the light of these new revelations? VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Has the endgame in the Brabant Killers sage finally started? There was no escaping it, for the past week, the big story in the media was the Brabant Killers and their Giant. After more then 30 years, Belgium is still captivated by this mystery and the investigation is still on-going. But will the case now finally get solved in the light of these new revelations?
- How is CETA benefitting Belgian business? 25/10/17 – It’s a year ago that Belgium’s Walloon government blocked the CETA free trade treaty between the EU and Canada. Today CETA has been operating for one month. VRT’s Michaël Van Droogenbroeck reports from Canada on the opportunities the deal offers Belgian business. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? How is CETA benefitting Belgian business? 25/10/17 – It’s a year ago that Belgium’s Walloon government blocked the CETA free trade treaty between the EU and Canada. Today CETA has been operating for one month. VRT’s Michaël Van Droogenbroeck reports from Canada on the opportunities the deal offers Belgian business.
- Belgian royals costing taxpayer more 25/10/17 - Next year the Belgian royal house will cost Belgian taxpayers nearly 36.5 and a half million euros. The royals are getting a top up in line with inflation. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgian royals costing taxpayer more 25/10/17 - Next year the Belgian royal house will cost Belgian taxpayers nearly 36.5 and a half million euros. The royals are getting a top up in line with inflation.
- R2-D2 at Ghent exhibition None other than probably the world’s most famous robot R2-D2 forms one of highlights of the Hallo Robot exhibition at the Ghent Design Museum. The R2-D2 that was unpacked in Ghent on Tuesday morning is one of the few surviving R2-D2 robots from the 1970’s science fiction film Star Wars. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? R2-D2 at Ghent exhibition None other than probably the world’s most famous robot R2-D2 forms one of highlights of the Hallo Robot exhibition at the Ghent Design Museum. The R2-D2 that was unpacked in Ghent on Tuesday morning is one of the few surviving R2-D2 robots from the 1970’s science fiction film Star Wars.