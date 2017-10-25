VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
How is CETA benefitting Belgian business?
25/10/17 – It’s a year ago that Belgium’s Walloon government blocked the CETA free trade treaty between the EU and Canada. Today CETA has been operating for one month. VRT’s Michaël Van Droogenbroeck reports from Canada on the opportunities the deal offers Belgian business.
