Gutman: “Biden-Harris or Biden-Obama”
The former US Ambassador to Belgium Howard Gutman was a guest in the VRT’s topical discussion programme ‘De afspraak’. What does he think about the exceptional attacks launched by two former presidents on the current US president Donald Trump? And who does Mr Gutman believe will stand for the US presidency in three years’ time?
R2-D2 at Ghent exhibition None other than probably the world's most famous robot R2-D2 forms one of highlights of the Hallo Robot exhibition at the Ghent Design Museum. The R2-D2 that was unpacked in Ghent on Tuesday morning is one of the few surviving R2-D2 robots from the 1970's science fiction film Star Wars.
