Pumpkins ahoy!

You can’t have Halloween without pumpkins and they also taste great in soup, but have you ever considered taking to the water in one? That’s just what the participants in the annual Pumpkin Regatta in Kasterlee (Antwerp province) have been doing every year since 2008.

