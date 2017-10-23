VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Big blaze in former Philips factory in Hasselt
22/10/17 - An inferno has destroyed a major part of the former Philips site in Hasselt. The fire broke out in one of the old factory halls. This hall was completely devastated. The blaze was so intense, that fire fighters had called all their colleagues from neighbouring municipalities for help. The construction possibly contained asbestos, which may have been released in the open air.
This week's video news Sun 22/10/2017 - 16:10
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
