"Lost" Hergé cartoons fetch 110,000 euros

22/10/17 - Ink drawings by the Belgian artist Hergé were auctioned in Liège. The cartoons, designed to serve as a basis for a big-size mural at the Stokkel metro station, fetched over 100,000 euros. Michel Lhomme of the auction house with the same name explains in this video why the cartoons are so special, and why they were almost "lost".

This week's video news Sun 22/10/2017 - 14:45
