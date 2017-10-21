Record breaking sing-song among “cheerful friends”

The VRT’s pop music station MNM’s presenter Sander Gillis and the singer and personality Ingeborg joined forces with 993 youngsters to set a new world record. It was the first time ever that 995 people had sung the popular Flemish children’s song “Vrolijke vrienden” (Cheerful friends) at once. Nonkel Bob would have been so proud.

