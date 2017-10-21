VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Record breaking sing-song among “cheerful friends”
The VRT’s pop music station MNM’s presenter Sander Gillis and the singer and personality Ingeborg joined forces with 993 youngsters to set a new world record. It was the first time ever that 995 people had sung the popular Flemish children’s song “Vrolijke vrienden” (Cheerful friends) at once. Nonkel Bob would have been so proud.
This week's video news Fri 20/10/2017 - 15:50
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Record breaking sing-song among “cheerful friends” The VRT’s pop music station MNM’s presenter Sander Gillis and the singer and personality Ingeborg joined forces with 993 youngsters to set a new world record. It was the first time ever that 995 people had sung the popular Flemish children’s song “Vrolijke vrienden” (Cheerful friends) at once. Nonkel Bob would have been so proud. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Record breaking sing-song among “cheerful friends” The VRT’s pop music station MNM’s presenter Sander Gillis and the singer and personality Ingeborg joined forces with 993 youngsters to set a new world record. It was the first time ever that 995 people had sung the popular Flemish children’s song “Vrolijke vrienden” (Cheerful friends) at once. Nonkel Bob would have been so proud.
- Building partially collapses in the heart of Antwerp A building has partially collapsed on the Koningin Astridplein in the centre of Antwerp. The building has been empty for some time and was in poor condition. There have been no reports of any injuries. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Building partially collapses in the heart of Antwerp A building has partially collapsed on the Koningin Astridplein in the centre of Antwerp. The building has been empty for some time and was in poor condition. There have been no reports of any injuries.
- What inspired Peter Paul Rubens? 19/10/17 - An exhibition in Vienna’s Art History Museum, the Kunsthistorisches Museum, reunites the Flemish baroque master with the works of art that provided his inspiration. VRT’s Ann De Bie visited 'Rubens in Vienna' together with director general Sabine Haag for flandersnews. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? What inspired Peter Paul Rubens? 19/10/17 - An exhibition in Vienna’s Art History Museum, the Kunsthistorisches Museum, reunites the Flemish baroque master with the works of art that provided his inspiration. VRT’s Ann De Bie visited 'Rubens in Vienna' together with director general Sabine Haag for flandersnews.
- WHAT IS TYPICAL BELGIAN FASTFOOD? Fastfood in Belgium is anything but fast, portions have American dimensions, and there is much more to it than the typical Belgian fries. EU correspondent James Kanter of The New York Times makes an x-ray of the Belgian fastfood scene for Fans of Flanders. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? WHAT IS TYPICAL BELGIAN FASTFOOD? Fastfood in Belgium is anything but fast, portions have American dimensions, and there is much more to it than the typical Belgian fries. EU correspondent James Kanter of The New York Times makes an x-ray of the Belgian fastfood scene for Fans of Flanders.
- Migrants booking their destination online 16/10/17 - People traffickers are becoming increasingly professional in their approach. The annual report from Belgium's Migration Centre says that today migrants are virtually able to book the destination of their choice online! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Migrants booking their destination online 16/10/17 - People traffickers are becoming increasingly professional in their approach. The annual report from Belgium's Migration Centre says that today migrants are virtually able to book the destination of their choice online!