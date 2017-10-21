VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Building partially collapses in the heart of Antwerp

A building has partially collapsed on the Koningin Astridplein in the centre of Antwerp. The building has been empty for some time and was in poor condition. There have been no reports of any injuries.

 

This week's video news Fri 20/10/2017 - 15:12
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >