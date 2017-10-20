VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
What inspired Peter Paul Rubens?
19/10/17 - An exhibition in Vienna’s Art History Museum, the Kunsthistorisches Museum, reunites the Flemish baroque master with the works of art that provided his inspiration. VRT’s Ann De Bie visited 'Rubens in Vienna' together with director general Sabine Haag for flandersnews.
What inspired Peter Paul Rubens? 19/10/17 - An exhibition in Vienna's Art History Museum, the Kunsthistorisches Museum, reunites the Flemish baroque master with the works of art that provided his inspiration. VRT's Ann De Bie visited 'Rubens in Vienna' together with director general Sabine Haag for flandersnews.
WHAT IS TYPICAL BELGIAN FASTFOOD? Fastfood in Belgium is anything but fast, portions have American dimensions, and there is much more to it than the typical Belgian fries. EU correspondent James Kanter of The New York Times makes an x-ray of the Belgian fastfood scene for Fans of Flanders.
Migrants booking their destination online 16/10/17 - People traffickers are becoming increasingly professional in their approach. The annual report from Belgium's Migration Centre says that today migrants are virtually able to book the destination of their choice online!
Young journalist interviews Queen Mathilde in Frankfurt During her visit to this year's Frankfurt Book Fair Queen Mathilde of the Belgians took time out for an interview with one of German television's youngest reporters. The youngster works for the German public broadcaster ZDF's children's news programme. The interview was conducted English.
World's biggest crane at the port of Ghent The Flemish Brabant-based company Saerens is showing off its latest super crane at the Port of Ghent. The SGC-140 is the biggest mobile crane in the world. The crane won't be staying in Belgium for too long.