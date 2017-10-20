What inspired Peter Paul Rubens?

19/10/17 - An exhibition in Vienna’s Art History Museum, the Kunsthistorisches Museum, reunites the Flemish baroque master with the works of art that provided his inspiration. VRT’s Ann De Bie visited 'Rubens in Vienna' together with director general Sabine Haag for flandersnews.

