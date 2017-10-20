VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

WHAT IS TYPICAL BELGIAN FASTFOOD?

Fastfood in Belgium is anything but fast, portions have American dimensions, and there is much more to it than the typical Belgian fries. EU correspondent James Kanter of The New York Times makes an x-ray of the Belgian fastfood scene for Fans of Flanders.
 

This week's video news Thu 19/10/2017 - 14:39
