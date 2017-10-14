VRT yt

Banned from Facebook: the trailer for the film 'Patser'

A split second of footage showing bare-breasted women in a strip club was too much for those in charge of moderating the social media site Facebook. Facebook found that this was enough for it to remove the trailer to a new Flemish film 'Patser'. Are you offended by the trailer?

This week's video news Sat 14/10/2017 - 15:27
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

