Banned from Facebook: the trailer for the film 'Patser'

Young journalist interviews Queen Mathilde in Frankfurt

During her visit to this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair Queen Mathilde of the Belgians took time out for an interview with one of German television’s youngest reporters. The youngster works for the German public broadcaster ZDF’s children’s news programme. The interview was conducted English.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Young journalist interviews Queen Mathilde in Frankfurt

During her visit to this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair Queen Mathilde of the Belgians took time out for an interview with one of German television’s youngest reporters. The youngster works for the German public broadcaster ZDF’s children’s news programme. The interview was conducted English.