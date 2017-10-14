VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Young journalist interviews Queen Mathilde in Frankfurt
During her visit to this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair Queen Mathilde of the Belgians took time out for an interview with one of German television’s youngest reporters. The youngster works for the German public broadcaster ZDF’s children’s news programme. The interview was conducted English.
This week's video news Sat 14/10/2017 - 14:31
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Young journalist interviews Queen Mathilde in Frankfurt During her visit to this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair Queen Mathilde of the Belgians took time out for an interview with one of German television’s youngest reporters. The youngster works for the German public broadcaster ZDF’s children’s news programme. The interview was conducted English. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Young journalist interviews Queen Mathilde in Frankfurt During her visit to this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair Queen Mathilde of the Belgians took time out for an interview with one of German television’s youngest reporters. The youngster works for the German public broadcaster ZDF’s children’s news programme. The interview was conducted English.
- World's biggest crane at the port of Ghent The Flemish Brabant-based company Saerens is showing off its latest super crane at the Port of Ghent. The SGC-140 is the biggest mobile crane in the world. The crane won’t be staying in Belgium for too long. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? World's biggest crane at the port of Ghent The Flemish Brabant-based company Saerens is showing off its latest super crane at the Port of Ghent. The SGC-140 is the biggest mobile crane in the world. The crane won’t be staying in Belgium for too long.
- Banned from Facebook: the trailer for the film 'Patser' A split second of footage showing bare-breasted women in a strip club was too much for those in charge of moderating the social media site Facebook. Facebook found that this was enough for it to remove the trailer to a new Flemish film 'Patser'. Are you offended by the trailer? VRT yt Banned from Facebook: the trailer for the film 'Patser' A split second of footage showing bare-breasted women in a strip club was too much for those in charge of moderating the social media site Facebook. Facebook found that this was enough for it to remove the trailer to a new Flemish film 'Patser'. Are you offended by the trailer?
- Refugees lose protected status after trips back home During the past one and a half years 44 refugees have lost their protected status due to them having visited their home countries on holiday. Most of those that lost their protected status are Iraqis and Afghans. Those that have lost their protected status also risk having their residency permits revoked. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Refugees lose protected status after trips back home During the past one and a half years 44 refugees have lost their protected status due to them having visited their home countries on holiday. Most of those that lost their protected status are Iraqis and Afghans. Those that have lost their protected status also risk having their residency permits revoked.
- Maori dancers commemorate the WW1 victims New Zealand paid tribute on Wednesday evening to its soldiers who died in Flanders during the First World War. In Ieper, the ceremony took place in the presence of Maori dancers, with projections on the fortifications of Ypres and the illumination of a Maori Waka, a traditional canoe. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Maori dancers commemorate the WW1 victims New Zealand paid tribute on Wednesday evening to its soldiers who died in Flanders during the First World War. In Ieper, the ceremony took place in the presence of Maori dancers, with projections on the fortifications of Ypres and the illumination of a Maori Waka, a traditional canoe.