Maori dancers commemorate the WW1 victims

New Zealand paid tribute on Wednesday evening to its soldiers who died in Flanders during the First World War. In Ypres, the ceremony took place in the presence of Maori dancers, with projections on the fortifications of Ypres and the illumination of a Maori Waka, a traditional canoe.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Maori dancers commemorate the WW1 victims

New Zealand paid tribute on Wednesday evening to its soldiers who died in Flanders during the First World War. In Ypres, the ceremony took place in the presence of Maori dancers, with projections on the fortifications of Ypres and the illumination of a Maori Waka, a traditional canoe.