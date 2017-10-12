VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

What happened to Bieke and Eric?

Prominent in the Flemish press last week was the story of two TV personalities with relationship problems. But to newcomers it can be confusing as to who these two people are exactly, Fans of Flanders gladly explains!

This week's video news Thu 12/10/2017 - 13:16
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >