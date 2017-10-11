VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
The Red Devils party hard after their victory against Cyprus!
The Red Devils wildly celebrated there qualification to the World Cup after their victory 4-0 against Cyprus. Jan Vertonghen played his 97th International match with the Belgian soccer team, he broke the record of Jan Ceulemans.
- The Red Devils party hard after their victory against Cyprus! The Red Devils wildly celebrated there qualification to the World Cup after their victory 4-0 against Cyprus. Jan Vertonghen played his 97th International match with the Belgian soccer team, he broke the record of Jan Ceulemans.
- "It's like bringing in Hitler's SS to identify Jews" Last weekend Khalid Albaih was a guest at the Arab Cartoon Festival in De Warande in Turnhout (Antwerp province). His political cartoons are known the world over. Khalid has Sudanese roots and in the VRT's topical discussion programme 'De afspraak' he was ask for a reaction to Monday's ruling by a court in Liège that the extradition of Sudanese migrants from Belgium is illegal.
- Afghan First Lady visits Ieper The Afghan First Lady Rula Ghani is visiting Ieper. She has been invited to the West Flemish town by the organisation "Moeders voor Vrede" (Mothers for Peace). Unlike her predecessors Rula Ghani doesn't remain in the shadows.
- Leuven Solar Challenge team 5th after 2nd stage After two days on the road the Belgian team in the 2017 World Solar Challenge has moved up from 6th to 5th place. The Solar Challenge is a bi-annual race for solar vehicles. The race crosses 3,000 kilometres of the Australian Outback from Darwin to Adelaide.
- Expect distruption during union's "Reaction Day" Expect disruption on Tuesday as the Socialist Public Service Union stages a of action against the policies of the Federal Government. Public transport is expected to be hit hard and some civil service and local council offices may be closed. However, schools will not be affected by the action.