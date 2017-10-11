The Red Devils party hard after their victory against Cyprus!

The Red Devils wildly celebrated there qualification to the World Cup after their victory 4-0 against Cyprus. Jan Vertonghen played his 97th International match with the Belgian soccer team, he broke the record of Jan Ceulemans.

