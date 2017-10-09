Expect distruption during union's "Reaction Day"

Afghan First Lady visits Ieper

The Afghan First Lady Rula Ghani is visiting Ieper. She has been invited to the West Flemish town by the organisation “Moeders voor Vrede” (Mothers for Peace). Unlike her predecessors Rula Ghani doesn’t remain in the shadows.

