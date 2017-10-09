VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Leuven Solar Challenge team 5th after 2nd stage
After two days on the road the Belgian team in the 2017 World Solar Challenge has moved up from 6th to 5th place. The Solar Challenge is a bi-annual race for solar powered vehicles. The race crosses 3,000 kilometres of the Australian Outback from Darwin to Adelaide. The Leuven University team had started as favourite but suffered a breakdown during the first stage, finishing 6th. However, the Belgians went some way to putting this right in the second stage. Nevertheless, they are still 57 minutes behind the leaders who are one of two teams in the top three from the Netherlands.
This week's video news Mon 09/10/2017 - 16:27
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Afghan First Lady visits Ieper The Afghan First Lady Rula Ghani is visiting Ieper. She has been invited to the West Flemish town by the organisation “Moeders voor Vrede” (Mothers for Peace). Unlike her predecessors Rula Ghani doesn’t remain in the shadows. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Afghan First Lady visits Ieper The Afghan First Lady Rula Ghani is visiting Ieper. She has been invited to the West Flemish town by the organisation “Moeders voor Vrede” (Mothers for Peace). Unlike her predecessors Rula Ghani doesn’t remain in the shadows.
- Leuven Solar Challenge team 5th after 2nd stage After two days on the road the Belgian team in the 2017 World Solar Challenge has moved up from 6th to 5th place. The Solar Challenge is a bi-annual race for solar powered vehicles. The race crosses 3,000 kilometres of the Australian Outback from Darwin to Adelaide. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Leuven Solar Challenge team 5th after 2nd stage After two days on the road the Belgian team in the 2017 World Solar Challenge has moved up from 6th to 5th place. The Solar Challenge is a bi-annual race for solar powered vehicles. The race crosses 3,000 kilometres of the Australian Outback from Darwin to Adelaide.
- Expect distruption during union's "Reaction Day" Expect disruption on Tuesday as the Socialist Public Service Union stages a of action against the policies of the Federal Government. Public transport is expected to be hit hard and some civil service and local council offices may be closed. However, schools will not be affected by the action. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Expect distruption during union's "Reaction Day" Expect disruption on Tuesday as the Socialist Public Service Union stages a of action against the policies of the Federal Government. Public transport is expected to be hit hard and some civil service and local council offices may be closed. However, schools will not be affected by the action.
- Burst water main floods road in Antwerp Once again the Bisschoppenhoflaan in the Antwerp district of Deurne has been flooded. Excavation work by builders resulted in a water main being ruptured. Water shot meters high into the air. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Burst water main floods road in Antwerp Once again the Bisschoppenhoflaan in the Antwerp district of Deurne has been flooded. Excavation work by builders resulted in a water main being ruptured. Water shot meters high into the air.
- What are breast extras? Today Fans of Flanders celebrates the International week of breastfeeding! Public breastfeeding often makes people feel uncomfortable. That is the reason why these breast extras offer an ideal solution. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? What are breast extras? Today Fans of Flanders celebrates the International week of breastfeeding! Public breastfeeding often makes people feel uncomfortable. That is the reason why these breast extras offer an ideal solution.