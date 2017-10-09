VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Leuven Solar Challenge team 5th after 2nd stage

After two days on the road the Belgian team in the 2017 World Solar Challenge has moved up from 6th to 5th place. The Solar Challenge is a bi-annual race for solar powered vehicles. The race crosses 3,000 kilometres of the Australian Outback from Darwin to Adelaide. The Leuven University team had started as favourite but suffered a breakdown during the first stage, finishing 6th. However, the Belgians went some way to putting this right in the second stage. Nevertheless, they are still 57 minutes behind the leaders who are one of two teams in the top three from the Netherlands.

Mon 09/10/2017
