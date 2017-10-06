VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Burst water main floods road in Antwerp

Once again the Bisschoppenhoflaan in the Antwerp district of Deurne has been flooded. Excavation work by builders resulted in a water main being ruptured. Water shot meters high into the air.

