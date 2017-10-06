VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Burst water main floods road in Antwerp
Once again the Bisschoppenhoflaan in the Antwerp district of Deurne has been flooded. Excavation work by builders resulted in a water main being ruptured. Water shot meters high into the air.
This week's video news Fri 06/10/2017 - 14:41
Burst water main floods road in Antwerp Once again the Bisschoppenhoflaan in the Antwerp district of Deurne has been flooded. Excavation work by builders resulted in a water main being ruptured. Water shot meters high into the air.
What are breast extras? Today Fans of Flanders celebrates the International week of breastfeeding! Public breastfeeding often makes people feel uncomfortable. That is the reason why these breast extras offer an ideal solution.
Two cars burned out in Antwerp Last night, two parked cars burned out in the Antwerp district of Linkeroever. According to the police, the fire is not related to any criminal activities. It is uncertain whether it involves malicious intent or not. The wrecks are examined in order to find any evidence.
"Mathias really is a wonderful actor" In an interview with VRT News Robert Redford talks about his new film 'Our Souls At Night' in which he stars alongside Jane Fonda. He also had some words of praise for the Flemish actor Matthias Schoenaerts who also plays a role in the film.
Skeleton of beached rorqual gets new home in Ghent Cathedral The skeleton of Leo, the rorqual that was washed up in the Port of Ghent, East Flanders has been given a new home. From today Leo will spend several months at Saint-Bavo's Cathedral. The cathedral is one of four locations in the city that will be displaying items of special scientific interest as part of an exhibition by the University of Ghent.