What are breast extras?
Today Fans of Flanders celebrates the International week of breastfeeding! Public breastfeeding often makes people feel uncomfortable. That is the reason why these breast extras offer an ideal solution.
This week's video news Thu 05/10/2017 - 15:08
What are breast extras? Today Fans of Flanders celebrates the International week of breastfeeding! Public breastfeeding often makes people feel uncomfortable. That is the reason why these breast extras offer an ideal solution.
Two cars burned out in Antwerp Last night, two parked cars burned out in the Antwerp district of Linkeroever. According to the police, the fire is not related to any criminal activities. It is uncertain whether it involves malicious intent or not. The wrecks are examined in order to find any evidence.
"Mathias really is a wonderful actor" In an interview with VRT News Robert Redford talks about his new film 'Our Souls At Night' in which he stars alongside Jane Fonda. He also had some words of praise for the Flemish actor Matthias Schoenaerts who also plays a role in the film.
Skeleton of beached rorqual gets new home in Ghent Cathedral The skeleton of Leo, the rorqual that was washed up in the Port of Ghent, East Flanders has been given a new home. From today Leo will spend several months at Saint-Bavo's Cathedral. The cathedral is one of four locations in the city that will be displaying items of special scientific interest as part of an exhibition by the University of Ghent.
Coffee roaster Java among 350 Open Businesses 1/10/17 - Craft coffee roaster Java, based in Rotselaar in Flemish Brabant, is one of 350 businesses that have thrown open their doors to welcome visitors on this Open Businesses' Day. The Flemish Business Network VOKA that is organising the event expects it to attract half a million people.