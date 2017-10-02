“Mathias really is a wonderful actor”

Skeleton of beached rorqual gets new home in Ghent Cathedral

The skeleton of Leo, the rorqual that was washed up in the Port of Ghent, East Flanders has been given a new home. From today Leo will spend several months at Saint-Bavo’s Cathedral. The cathedral is one of four locations in the city that will be displaying items of special scientific interest as part of an exhibition by the University of Ghent.

