In an interview with VRT News Robert Redford talks about his new film ‘Our Souls At Night’ in which he stars alongside Jane Fonda. He also had some words of praise for the Flemish actor Matthias Schoenaerts who also plays a role in the film.
This week's video news Mon 02/10/2017 - 16:53
- "Mathias really is a wonderful actor" In an interview with VRT News Robert Redford talks about his new film 'Our Souls At Night' in which he stars alongside Jane Fonda. He also had some words of praise for the Flemish actor Matthias Schoenaerts who also plays a role in the film.
- Skeleton of beached rorqual gets new home in Ghent Cathedral The skeleton of Leo, the rorqual that was washed up in the Port of Ghent, East Flanders has been given a new home. From today Leo will spend several months at Saint-Bavo's Cathedral. The cathedral is one of four locations in the city that will be displaying items of special scientific interest as part of an exhibition by the University of Ghent.
- Coffee roaster Java among 350 Open Businesses 1/10/17 - Craft coffee roaster Java, based in Rotselaar in Flemish Brabant, is one of 350 businesses that have thrown open their doors to welcome visitors on this Open Businesses' Day. The Flemish Business Network VOKA that is organising the event expects it to attract half a million people.
- Spectacular fire at Antwerp industry zone The local disaster plan was declared in Wommelgem in Antwerp Province early this morning after fire broke out at an industrial site in the town.
- Visit Ford Genk demolition site on Open Businesses' Day! 30/9/17 - The biggest demolition crane on the continent of Europe destroys the old Ford Genk assembly hall. The Ford Genk site that is currently being demolished features on the list of venues taking part in Sunday's Open Businesses Day.