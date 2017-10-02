“Mathias really is a wonderful actor”

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
In an interview with VRT News Robert Redford talks about his new film ‘Our Souls At Night’ in which he stars alongside Jane Fonda. He also had some words of praise for the Flemish actor Matthias Schoenaerts who also plays a role in the film.

Mon 02/10/2017
