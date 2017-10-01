Coffee roaster Java among 350 Open Businesses

1/10/17 - Craft coffee roaster Java, based in Rotselaar in Flemish Brabant, is one of 350 businesses that have thrown open their doors to welcome visitors on this Open Businesses’ Day. The Flemish Business Network VOKA that is organising the event expects it to attract half a million people.

1/10/17 - Craft coffee roaster Java, based in Rotselaar in Flemish Brabant, is one of 350 businesses that have thrown open their doors to welcome visitors on this Open Businesses’ Day. The Flemish Business Network VOKA that is organising the event expects it to attract half a million people.