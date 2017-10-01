VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Coffee roaster Java among 350 Open Businesses
1/10/17 - Craft coffee roaster Java, based in Rotselaar in Flemish Brabant, is one of 350 businesses that have thrown open their doors to welcome visitors on this Open Businesses’ Day. The Flemish Business Network VOKA that is organising the event expects it to attract half a million people.
- Coffee roaster Java among 350 Open Businesses 1/10/17 - Craft coffee roaster Java, based in Rotselaar in Flemish Brabant, is one of 350 businesses that have thrown open their doors to welcome visitors on this Open Businesses' Day. The Flemish Business Network VOKA that is organising the event expects it to attract half a million people.
- Spectacular fire at Antwerp industry zone The local disaster plan was declared in Wommelgem in Antwerp Province early this morning after fire broke out at an industrial site in the town.
- Visit Ford Genk demolition site on Open Businesses' Day! 30/9/17 - The biggest demolition crane on the continent of Europe destroys the old Ford Genk assembly hall. The Ford Genk site that is currently being demolished features on the list of venues taking part in Sunday's Open Businesses Day.
- Signalling failure hits Eurostar: "It was chaos" 30/9/17 - This morning Eurostar passengers arrive in Brussels twelve hours later than expected. The passengers were held up after a signals failure in the Chunnel.
- HOW COMPLEX IS BELGIUM? (In Dutch with subtitles) On Monday the Flemish government kicked of their new political year with the September declaration. So Fans of Flanders thought it was time to ask political scientist Nicolas Bouteca to explain the complex structure of our political system.