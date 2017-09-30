VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Signalling failure hits Eurostar: “It was chaos”

30/9/17 - This morning Eurostar passengers arrive in Brussels twelve hours later than expected. The passengers were held up after a signals failure in the Chunnel.

Read more: Eurostar promises "normal service" today
This week's video news Sat 30/09/2017 - 15:12
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >