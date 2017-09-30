VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
HOW COMPLEX IS BELGIUM? (In Dutch with subtitles)

On Monday the Flemish government kicked of their new political year with the September declaration. So Fans of Flanders thought it was time to ask political scientist Nicolas Bouteca to explain the complex structure of our political system.
 

This week's video news Sat 30/09/2017 - 10:12
