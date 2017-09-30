HOW COMPLEX IS BELGIUM? (In Dutch with subtitles)

Visit Ford Genk demolition site on Open Businesses’ Day!

30/9/17 - The biggest demolition crane on the continent of Europe destroys the old Ford Genk assembly hall. The Ford Genk site that is currently being demolished features on the list of venues taking part in Sunday's Open Businesses Day.

