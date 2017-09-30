VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
HOW COMPLEX IS BELGIUM? (In Dutch with subtitles)
On Monday the Flemish government kicked of their new political year with the September declaration. So Fans of Flanders thought it was time to ask political scientist Nicolas Bouteca to explain the complex structure of our political system.
This week's video news Sat 30/09/2017 - 10:12
Visit Ford Genk demolition site on Open Businesses' Day! 30/9/17 - The biggest demolition crane on the continent of Europe destroys the old Ford Genk assembly hall. The Ford Genk site that is currently being demolished features on the list of venues taking part in Sunday's Open Businesses Day.
Signalling failure hits Eurostar: "It was chaos" 30/9/17 - This morning Eurostar passengers arrive in Brussels twelve hours later than expected. The passengers were held up after a signals failure in the Chunnel.
HOW COMPLEX IS BELGIUM? (In Dutch with subtitles) On Monday the Flemish government kicked of their new political year with the September declaration. So Fans of Flanders thought it was time to ask political scientist Nicolas Bouteca to explain the complex structure of our political system.
Tougher recognition procedure for mosques Places of worship, such as mosque, will be better screened before they get recognition and subsidies. The Belgian Minister of Justice Koen Geens wants to involve more security services thanks to a new procedure.
100 complaints about airline ticket fraud The consumer association Test-Aankoop has already received more than 100 complaints about Dutch swindlers who call people to offer them cheap or even free airline tickets. Anyone who agrees to get an e-mail with more information will immediately receive an invoice of 76 euros.