VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Tougher recognition procedure for mosques

Places of worship, such as mosque, will be better screened before they get recognition and subsidies. The Belgian Minister of Justice Koen Geens wants to involve more security services thanks to a new procedure.

This week's video news Fri 29/09/2017 - 15:18
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >