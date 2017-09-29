VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
This week's video news Fri 29/09/2017 - 15:18
- Tougher recognition procedure for mosques Places of worship, such as mosque, will be better screened before they get recognition and subsidies. The Belgian Minister of Justice Koen Geens wants to involve more security services thanks to a new procedure.
- 100 complaints about airline ticket fraud The consumer association Test-Aankoop has already received more than 100 complaints about Dutch swindlers who call people to offer them cheap or even free airline tickets. Anyone who agrees to get an e-mail with more information will immediately receive an invoice of 76 euros.
- Ghent welcomes two new works of art Two works of art, each 20 metres high, have been placed on the Korenmarkt in Ghent. One comes from a Turkish artist and the other one from a Belgian one. The works cost about 1 million euros. There have been discussion for years about the high cost price of the project.
- 114 000 millionaires live in Belgium Between 2015 and 2016 the number of millionaires in Belgium rose by 5%. Belgium therefore occupies the 26th position around the world. According to the research agency Capgemini, the largest rise in millionaires is to be found in Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.
- Sacrifice of Polygon Wood remembered 26/9/17 - Polygon Wood was the scene of intense fighting during the Battle of Passchendaele exactly a hundred years ago. To mark the centenary a special ceremony was held as dawn broke.