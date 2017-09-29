Tougher recognition procedure for mosques

Ghent welcomes two new works of art

Two works of art, each 20 metres high, have been placed on the Korenmarkt in Ghent. One comes from a Turkish artist and the other one from a Belgian one. The works cost about 1 million euros. There have been discussion for years about the high cost price of the project.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Ghent welcomes two new works of art

Two works of art, each 20 metres high, have been placed on the Korenmarkt in Ghent. One comes from a Turkish artist and the other one from a Belgian one. The works cost about 1 million euros. There have been discussion for years about the high cost price of the project.