100 complaints about airline ticket fraud

The consumer association Test-Aankoop has already received more than 100 complaints about Dutch swindlers who call people to offer them cheap or even free airline tickets. Anyone who agrees to get an e-mail with more information will immediately receive an invoice of 76 euros.

Fri 29/09/2017
