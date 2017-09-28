VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
114 000 millionaires live in Belgium

Between 2015 and 2016 the number of millionaires in Belgium rose by 5%. Belgium therefore occupies the 26th position around the world. According to the research agency Capgemini, the largest rise in millionaires is to be found in Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

Thu 28/09/2017
