114 000 millionaires live in Belgium
Between 2015 and 2016 the number of millionaires in Belgium rose by 5%. Belgium therefore occupies the 26th position around the world. According to the research agency Capgemini, the largest rise in millionaires is to be found in Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.
- Ghent welcomes two new works of art Two works of art, each 20 metres high, have been placed on the Korenmarkt in Ghent. One comes from a Turkish artist and the other one from a Belgian one. The works cost about 1 million euros. There have been discussion for years about the high cost price of the project.
- 114 000 millionaires live in Belgium Between 2015 and 2016 the number of millionaires in Belgium rose by 5%. Belgium therefore occupies the 26th position around the world. According to the research agency Capgemini, the largest rise in millionaires is to be found in Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.
- Sacrifice of Polygon Wood remembered 26/9/17 - Polygon Wood was the scene of intense fighting during the Battle of Passchendaele exactly a hundred years ago. To mark the centenary a special ceremony was held as dawn broke.
- Scandal-hit abattoir reopens 26/9/17 - Izegem abattoir that animal welfare minister Weyts closed two weeks ago is to reopen. The slaughterhouse hit the headlines when undercover footage showed how cows were abused.
- Australia remembers at Zonnebeke 26/9/17 - The people of Australia held a ceremony for Australian victims of the Great War this morning. Didgeridoo player David Hudson signalled the start of the ceremony at the British and Commonwealth war cemetery in Zonnebeke at 5:30 CET this morning. Relatives laid wreaths as the names of fallen soldiers were read out.