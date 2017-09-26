VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Scandal-hit abattoir reopens
26/9/17 - Izegem abattoir that animal welfare minister Weyts closed two weeks ago is to reopen. The slaughterhouse hit the headlines when undercover footage showed how cows were abused.
This week's video news Tue 26/09/2017 - 15:38
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
Sacrifice of Polygon Wood remembered 26/9/17 - Polygon Wood was the scene of intense fighting during the Battle of Passchendaele exactly a hundred years ago. To mark the centenary a special ceremony was held as dawn broke.
Scandal-hit abattoir reopens 26/9/17 - Izegem abattoir that animal welfare minister Weyts closed two weeks ago is to reopen. The slaughterhouse hit the headlines when undercover footage showed how cows were abused.
Australia remembers at Zonnebeke 26/9/17 - The people of Australia held a ceremony for Australian victims of the Great War this morning. Didgeridoo player David Hudson signalled the start of the ceremony at the British and Commonwealth war cemetery in Zonnebeke at 5:30 CET this morning. Relatives laid wreaths as the names of fallen soldiers were read out.
Leuven rector unveils academic year reform plans 25/9/17 - Luc Sels, the brand new rector of Leuven University, has ambitious plans to reform the academic year that would run from September to June with a guaranteed holiday for students and academics in July and August.
Did lie detector throw up inaccurate result? 25/9/17 - The lawyers of the Romanian suspected of murdering Sofie Muylle in Knokke earlier this year are raising doubts about the results of a lie detector test that he underwent voluntarily last week and that suggested the suspect provided untrue answers.