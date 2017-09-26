VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Sacrifice of Polygon Wood remembered
26/9/17 - Polygon Wood was the scene of intense fighting during the Battle of Passchendaele exactly a hundred years ago. To mark the centenary a special ceremony was held as dawn broke.
This week's video news Tue 26/09/2017 - 15:38
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Sacrifice of Polygon Wood remembered 26/9/17 - Polygon Wood was the scene of intense fighting during the Battle of Passchendaele exactly a hundred years ago. To mark the centenary a special ceremony was held as dawn broke. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Sacrifice of Polygon Wood remembered 26/9/17 - Polygon Wood was the scene of intense fighting during the Battle of Passchendaele exactly a hundred years ago. To mark the centenary a special ceremony was held as dawn broke.
- Scandal-hit abattoir reopens 26/9/17 - Izegem abattoir that animal welfare minister Weyts closed two weeks ago is to reopen. The slaughterhouse hit the headlines when undercover footage showed how cows were abused. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Scandal-hit abattoir reopens 26/9/17 - Izegem abattoir that animal welfare minister Weyts closed two weeks ago is to reopen. The slaughterhouse hit the headlines when undercover footage showed how cows were abused.
- Australia remembers at Zonnebeke 26/9/17 - The people of Australia held a ceremony for Australian victims of the Great War this morning. Didgeridoo player David Hudson signalled the start of the ceremony at the British and Commonwealth war cemetery in Zonnebeke at 5:30 CET this morning. Relatives laid wreaths as the names of fallen soldiers were read out. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Australia remembers at Zonnebeke 26/9/17 - The people of Australia held a ceremony for Australian victims of the Great War this morning. Didgeridoo player David Hudson signalled the start of the ceremony at the British and Commonwealth war cemetery in Zonnebeke at 5:30 CET this morning. Relatives laid wreaths as the names of fallen soldiers were read out.
- Leuven rector unveils academic year reform plans 25/9/17 - Luc Sels, the brand new rector of Leuven University, has ambitious plans to reform the academic year that would run from September to June with a guaranteed holiday for students and academics in July and August. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Leuven rector unveils academic year reform plans 25/9/17 - Luc Sels, the brand new rector of Leuven University, has ambitious plans to reform the academic year that would run from September to June with a guaranteed holiday for students and academics in July and August.
- Did lie detector throw up inaccurate result? 25/9/17 - The lawyers of the Romanian suspected of murdering Sofie Muylle in Knokke earlier this year are raising doubts about the results of a lie detector test that he underwent voluntarily last week and that suggested the suspect provided untrue answers. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Did lie detector throw up inaccurate result? 25/9/17 - The lawyers of the Romanian suspected of murdering Sofie Muylle in Knokke earlier this year are raising doubts about the results of a lie detector test that he underwent voluntarily last week and that suggested the suspect provided untrue answers.