Australia remembers at Zonnebeke

26/9/17 - The people of Australia held a ceremony for Australian victims of the Great War this morning. Didgeridoo player David Hudson signalled the start of the ceremony at the British and Commonwealth war cemetery in Zonnebeke at 5:30 CET this morning. Relatives laid wreaths as the names of fallen soldiers were read out.

