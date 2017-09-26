Australia remembers at Zonnebeke

26/9/17 - The people of Australia held a ceremony for Australian victims of the Great War this morning. Didgeridoo player David Hudson signalled the start of the ceremony at the British and Commonwealth war cemetery in Zonnebeke at 5:30 CET this morning. Relatives laid wreaths as the names of fallen soldiers were read out.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Australia remembers at Zonnebeke

26/9/17 - The people of Australia held a ceremony for Australian victims of the Great War this morning. Didgeridoo player David Hudson signalled the start of the ceremony at the British and Commonwealth war cemetery in Zonnebeke at 5:30 CET this morning. Relatives laid wreaths as the names of fallen soldiers were read out.