VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Australia remembers at Zonnebeke
26/9/17 - The people of Australia held a ceremony for Australian victims of the Great War this morning. Didgeridoo player David Hudson signalled the start of the ceremony at the British and Commonwealth war cemetery in Zonnebeke at 5:30 CET this morning. Relatives laid wreaths as the names of fallen soldiers were read out.
This week's video news Tue 26/09/2017 - 11:59
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Australia remembers at Zonnebeke 26/9/17 - The people of Australia held a ceremony for Australian victims of the Great War this morning. Didgeridoo player David Hudson signalled the start of the ceremony at the British and Commonwealth war cemetery in Zonnebeke at 5:30 CET this morning. Relatives laid wreaths as the names of fallen soldiers were read out. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Australia remembers at Zonnebeke 26/9/17 - The people of Australia held a ceremony for Australian victims of the Great War this morning. Didgeridoo player David Hudson signalled the start of the ceremony at the British and Commonwealth war cemetery in Zonnebeke at 5:30 CET this morning. Relatives laid wreaths as the names of fallen soldiers were read out.
- Leuven rector unveils academic year reform plans 25/9/17 - Luc Sels, the brand new rector of Leuven University, has ambitious plans to reform the academic year that would run from September to June with a guaranteed holiday for students and academics in July and August. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Leuven rector unveils academic year reform plans 25/9/17 - Luc Sels, the brand new rector of Leuven University, has ambitious plans to reform the academic year that would run from September to June with a guaranteed holiday for students and academics in July and August.
- Did lie detector throw up inaccurate result? 25/9/17 - The lawyers of the Romanian suspected of murdering Sofie Muylle in Knokke earlier this year are raising doubts about the results of a lie detector test that he underwent voluntarily last week and that suggested the suspect provided untrue answers. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Did lie detector throw up inaccurate result? 25/9/17 - The lawyers of the Romanian suspected of murdering Sofie Muylle in Knokke earlier this year are raising doubts about the results of a lie detector test that he underwent voluntarily last week and that suggested the suspect provided untrue answers.
- Let's go to the longest mussel table in Belgium In Antwerp preparations are under way for the longest mussel table in Belgium. 600 kilos of mussels are cleaned, cooked and served for 500 hungry mussel lovers. It is an initiative in the context of the national mussel week, whichs runs from 25 September to 1 October. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Let's go to the longest mussel table in Belgium In Antwerp preparations are under way for the longest mussel table in Belgium. 600 kilos of mussels are cleaned, cooked and served for 500 hungry mussel lovers. It is an initiative in the context of the national mussel week, whichs runs from 25 September to 1 October.
- Protest in Brussels for a Catalonia referendum Around 150 Catalans took today part in a brief protest in front of the Spanish Embassy in Brussels.They demand the right to express their opinion on independence next Sunday, and do not accept that the Spanish Government wants to avoid this in every way possible. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Protest in Brussels for a Catalonia referendum Around 150 Catalans took today part in a brief protest in front of the Spanish Embassy in Brussels.They demand the right to express their opinion on independence next Sunday, and do not accept that the Spanish Government wants to avoid this in every way possible.